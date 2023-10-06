Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen has commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family following the demise of his wife, Mrs Theresa Kufuor.

In a show of solidarity, the 2024 independent presidential aspirant led a delegation, including his wife, Christabel, to mourn with the bereaved family.

Despite the grief, Mr Kufuor beamed with smiles as he engaged Mr Kyerematen in a hearty conversation.

The former First Lady who died on Sunday has been eulogised by many for the pivotal role she played during her husband’s tenure and her dedication to public service.

During his visit, Mr Kyerematen consoled the family.

Mr. Kyerematen also urged everyone to keep the Kufuor family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult and trying period.

“The loss of a family member, particularly a spouse, is a deeply personal and painful experience and the support of friends and well-wishers can provide some solace during such times of sorrow,” he said.

ALSO READ: