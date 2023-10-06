The Central Regional Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disposed of 4.8 tonnes of expired, unwholesome, and unregistered products at the Nkanfoa Landfill site in Cape Coast.

The items consist of 1.65 tonnes of herbal medicines, 1.45 tons of allopathic medicines, 1.3 tonnes of food products, 0.28 tonnes of cosmetics, and 0.12 tonnes of household chemicals.

The products were retrieved from traders during market surveillance exercises within the region between January and September 2023.

Others were also voluntary requests for disposal by wholesalers and retailers in accordance with Part 7, Section 132 of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.

The FDA Regional Director, Francisca Obeng gave these details in an interview with Adom News.

Meanwhile, she cautioned traders to desist from selling unwholesome products to the consuming public or face the law.

