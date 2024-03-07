The members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa constituency of the Central Region have organized a 24-hour economy walk in Breman Asikuma, the capital town of the district.

The walk was aimed at promoting the vision of the party and former President Mahama.

The program included party executives from NDC Central region, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa MP Alhaji Kobina Ghansah, and branch, polling station, and constituency executives.

According to the organizers of the program, the motive behind the walk is to show the readiness of the NDC to offer good governance to the people of Ghana should they win the general election.

The Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Member of Parliament, Alhaji Kobina Ghansah, speaking to Adom News about his developmental agenda for the constituency, mentioned that every aspect of the economy will improve once NDC is voted into power.

He also announced the creation of a teacher award scheme to celebrate teachers in basic and Senior High Schools in the area.

Meanwhile, the Central Region Secretary of the NDC, Gabriel Nii Commey Adams, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to win at least 20 seats in the election.

