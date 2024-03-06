Some drivers and passengers narrowly escaped death when their vehicles collided with each other at Lapaz, just off the N1 stretch.

The vehicles involved are a mini-pickup loaded with furniture, a salon taxi car, a Toyota 4×4 and a long vehicle carrying cement blocks.

Despite the intensity of the crash on March 6, fortunately, no one sustained severe injuries.

Eyewitness Richard Adjei who recounted the harrowing scene said the driver responsible for the accident fled the scene.

Police swiftly arrived at the accident scene to control traffic and conduct investigations.

A towing vehicle was quickly dispatched to transport the damaged vehicles to the Tesano Police station for further assessment.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of caution and adherence to road safety regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.

The Road Safety Authority continue to urge drivers to be vigilant and responsibility while on the roads to ensure the safety of all road users.

Below are some pictures

MORE: