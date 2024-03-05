Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond has been nominated to preside over as the Speaker due to the absence of the three Speakers.

In that situation, the most senior member is elected by the Members of Parliament to preside over the meetings.

This is the second time a member has acted as Speaker under the 4th Republic.

The first happened a couple of weeks ago when Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh acted in the same capacity.

The nomination of KT Hammond has thrown the House into laughter.

Per the Standing Orders of Parliament, the business in the chamber must go on even when the Speaker and his duties are unavoidably absent.

When that occurs, Members of Parliament will elect one of them to play the role of Speaker.

This occurred today when Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced to the House that he had to attend to another assignment, Joseph Osei Owusu is chairing the Appointments Committee, and the other was also not available, leaving the seat empty.

It was Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram, who nominated KT Hammond to act since he (KT) was the most senior at that particular moment.

