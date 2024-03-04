Ghanaian actor and comedian, Oteele has captured the hearts of his fans with a heartwarming video of his family.

Posted on his TikTok page, the video shows Oteele with his five charming children and his lovely wife, dancing joyfully to a song.

Radiating happiness, the actor and his family display their moves and infectious smiles.

Oteele accompanied the video with a touching caption, “Family vibes.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, amassing thousands of views, likes, and comments.

Ghanaians have showered Oteele with praise for both his beautiful family and his successful career.

The couple has been happily married since 2019.

