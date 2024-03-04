Some Liberians displaced by recent demolition in Buduburam have turned the Point Hope D/A Basic School into a trading hub.

Aside trading, the displaced residents pound fufu and engage in other activities on the school compound.

Over 5000 individuals were affected by the Buduburam demolition exercise to rid the area off miscreants.

Following the demolition exercise, some Liberian nationals have taken over the school leaving pupils stranded.

On Thursday, the Central Regional Security Council ordered the residents to vacate the classrooms.

But they have refused to move from the school premises noting that, they have nowhere to go.

When Adom News visited the school premises, the squatters were busy pounding fufu, while others engaged in trading activities in the school.

