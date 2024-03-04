Chief for Tontokrom, Nana Adu Gyamfi has accused the managers of Asanko Gold of intimidating the youth in the area.

He indicated that, their only crime is demanding permit which authorises the company to mine in the town.

Nana Adu Gyamfi comment comes after security officers of the mining firm are reported to have fired a gunshot, leading to the death of a resident.

There has been longstanding tension between Asanko Gold and the locals over alleged trespassing on the legally acquired concessions of the company by the youth, many of whom had resorted to illegal mining for survival due to the lack of decent jobs in the area.

This latest incident follows a protest staged by residents on Friday, demanding the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to address the ongoing disputes.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the the chief expressed disappointment.

“The company always intimidates the youth with machomen, soldiers, and police just to take what belongs to the community. They don’t respect us and refuse to bring any letter of permit to that effect” he said.

Furthermore, he stressed, “The company has not informed us that they have land there. We only want residents in the community to find work to do”.

In his view, the community is being threatened and cheated by the company.

“We do not like the conduct of the company. We appeal to the president to immediately intervene and issue a community mining license for us.” he said.

