A clash between residents of Manso Tontokrom and private security personnel, deployed to safeguard Asanko Gold Mines Limited’s concession, has left three individuals dead.

The altercation, which occurred on Saturday, escalated when the security personnel reportedly fired gunshots, resulting in the death of a resident.

In retaliation, angry locals lynched two members of the private security team and severely injured another.

Inhabitants have for years complained of alleged brutality by military officers and thugs deployed to stop illegal miners from invading the concession of the mining company in the area.

Manso Tontokrom, located in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region is a community with vibrant youth without decent jobs.

The rising unemployment in the community has pushed about 90 percent of the young people into illegal mining and other social vices.

The youth for the past years have been battling with Asanko Mines which has been accusing locals of invading their legally acquired concessions.

This has often resulted in alleged military brutality as locals claim officers often deployed to clamp down on illegal mining activities harass them.

The inhabitants on Friday, March 1, 2024, staged a protest to demand the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to end the banter.

The confrontation on Saturday, however, turned bloody between the residents and the private security personnel of Asanko Mines.

The bodies have been conveyed by the police and deposited at the morgue.

Municipal Chief Executive for Amansie South, Clement Opoku Gyamfi confirmed the incident to Citi News.

ALSO:

Tears as late Aburi Girls SHS student is laid to rest [Video]

Empty Plates: Joy News documentary highlights shortage of foods, meal quantity at SHSs

Feb. 29 babies: First-time mothers express mixed feelings [Photos+Video]