Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen is on a campaign tour ahead of the December general elections.

The independent presidential candidate is on a market tour across the country to galvanise support.

During these visits, he received a warm welcome from Ghanaians who expressed their support and promised to vote for him.

He recently shared a video on social media showcasing a lively scene at a funeral, where he was surrounded by enthusiastic supporters.

In the video, Mr. Kyeramaten was joyfully showcasing the butterfly dance.

The butterfly dance is a significant aspect of Kyeramaten’s campaign, symbolizing change, transformation, hope, and positivity, as represented by the Monarch Butterfly, which is the emblem for his Movement for Change.

He explained that, the butterfly also embodies traits such as strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which he values as a political leader.

In the Akan language, the butterfly is known as “Afrafranto.”

Watch video below

