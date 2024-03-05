Facebook and Instagram have experienced a widespread outage, leaving users unable to access the platforms.

The outage has sparked frustration among users, many of whom have taken to social media, particularly Twitter, to voice their complaints and share their experiences.

Reports of the outage began surfacing on various online platforms, with users encountering error messages when attempting to access Facebook and Instagram.

The disruption appears to be affecting users globally, leading to speculation about the cause of the outage.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Instagram are yet to officially comment on the issue.

Check out reactions below:

when you realise both Facebook and Instagram are down and everybody rushing towards X #instagramdown #facebookdownpic.twitter.com/HEEHs9x3Yn — ultimate-D (@ultimate__d) March 5, 2024

MORE: