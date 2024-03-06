Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi constituency in the Savanna region, Yusif Sulemana says despite the countless economic challenges, the country’s ability to peacefully handover power is commendable.

According to him, surrounding countries resorted to coup d’etats when faced with similar challenges, however, in Ghana, politicians constantly put aside their differences and ensure that power is handed from one party to the other.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on March 6, he said, “We have achieved some good things. Since independence, we have been on our own in terms of our governance administration. We have had some coups, but if you take the fourth republic up to date, we have been able to demonstrate to the whole world that we can politically manage ourselves.”

“So you realise that from one political party handing over to another political party in a very peaceful manner, it is not easy to get that.

“You will agree with me that some countries have not been able to do that. If we have been able to do that, I think we should be happy with that.”

His comments were in response to the achievements made 67 years after independence.

Mr Sulemana argued that the country has achieved some notable infrastructural development which has serves other African nations.

“In terms of infrastructure, we haven’t done badly. There are certain things that you see in this country and you go to other countries and you wonder whether it is a sovereign nation.

“For instance go to our airports, I don’t want to mention other countries, and go to other neighbouring countries’ airports, then you know that we have come far. Our health administration, in terms of provision of health services, I know that some countries are coming in here for treatments. Some people from other countries come to Korle Bu and even private hospitals here in this country. So, when it comes to that, we have done well.

“Our educational programmes, I know some citizens from other countries also come to Legon and other places for education. Even though we go to other nations but I do not think that we go to the countries where a lot of their people also come here. No, that is not the case. I think that we are doing well when it comes to that,” he added.