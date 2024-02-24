Central Region continues to be very important to the two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the upcoming 2024 election, the battle is not for the presidential slot alone but for the parliamentary also.

In the past few months, the tsunami that has occurred in Ghana’s parliament has had the Central Region as the battlefield.

Not long ago, the minority side had to deal with leadership crisis and mismanagement of its transition that saw Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam in the Central Region as the Minority Leader and As if that wasn’t enough, NPP ‘s leadership transition has been worst managed.

A ruling and majority party in Parliament which manages government business’ version was more “Russian -Ukraine War” to the extend that the second most powerful person after Speaker Bagbin has to address the press.

Joe Wise contended “we the majority caucus has not effected any changes in our leadership, Kyei Mensah remains our leader and we won’t support and not allow external party but members of parliament themselves have to decide” Though Alban Bagbin disagrees with Joe Wise in interpreting the new standing orders-that, will be a discussion on another day.

Essentially, however, Ato Forson who has done 16yrs in Parliament having been a member of 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments has brought nothing but a strong pillar in his party having served in the previous NDC Goverment. He has also held government’s hands to the fire in accounting to Ghanaians how the public is managed.

Ato Forson, a finance and tax person, has also been a loud voice in fiscal policies introduced by th Akufo-Addo led Goverment., he was a voice of E-Lever as a killer policy and nuisance taxes.

So far Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has done fantastically well with some initial uneasiness in maintaining the high standard performance of Haruna Iddrisu, the former minority leader. An icon for the Tamale Southners.

Afenyo Markin, one the tough voices from the majority side and a great advocate lawyer seen doing all the damage controls for his side is to step into the huge shoes of one of the longest serving MPs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

Kyei having served his party since 1997, entered parliament same time with Akufo-Addo has been a methuselah for the party. The law maker is well grounded in issues of parliamentary practices, aside Bagbin than any other person.

Kwamena Afenyo Markin will have a long way to go in matching his former boss and standing order-encyclopedia.

The hung parliament is nothing but consensus building but nothing else, but Je has to stop being a litigant and romance the Minority to succeed.

Afenyo Markin, a lawyer William lead the Majority into the election 2024.

Wether to the presidential, parliamentary, his leadership will show if he can hold his side together to make gains.

ATO FORSON VRS KWAMENA AFENYO !

Who is winning the central region? Will it be Ato or Kwamena? Central Region Region remains critical in the winning of elections in Ghana. Is it the reason why the major political parties are giving their parliamentary leadership to them to show that they are dear to them?

In 2016 elections,

Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of NPP had 496,668 representing 53.22% and John Mahama of the

NDC had 405,262 representing 43.43%

For the parliamentary, the NPP had 19 and NDC 4.

In the 2020 the NDC appreciates with Nana Akufo-Addo of

NPP getting

602,111 52.71% and

John Mahama of NDC

bagging 524,038 which gave him 45.87%

NDC made a significant comeback with 13 seat leaving NPP with 10.

With the determination from the NDC to again carry both the Presidential and Parliamentary, the leaders in parliament will lead the attack.

Afenyo Markin is doing his 12 years in Parliament but has learnt so fast like his brother Ato Forson. The two have turned and monopolized their constituencies into a strong hold of their party though hitherto belonged to the opposing side.

For Ato Forson to turned one time Isaac Adzumadzie and regional minister’s seat into NDC’s seat, it tells you of his pedigree. And he has a very strong bond with his constituents that it will be almost a no go area for the NPP.

Mike Hammah, the Former Roads and Transport Minister lost his NDC seat in Effutu to Alexander Afenyo Markin and since made it a safe seat for the NPP has a lot under his sleeve.

Who win the Central Region in the 2024 General Elections, Is it Ato or Kwamena? The answer will be answered in 8th December 2024.

The Author is the Adom Brands Parliamentary Affairs Correspondent