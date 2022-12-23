The Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed unwholesome products worth Ghc200,000.

This includes 15% food products, 36% herbal products, 6% cosmetics products and 43% allopathic products.

The aforementioned products were obtained by the FDA through market surveillance activities conducted from April 2022 to December 2022 within 18 districts in the Region and three institutions who applied for the safe disposal of their unwholesome products.

The Food and Drugs Authority is a public institution mandated by Parts 6, 7 & 8 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 to protect public health and safety through the implementation of regulations for food, allopathic, herbal and veterinary medicines, biological products, medical devices, cosmetics, household chemical substances, clinical trials, tobacco, tobacco products and substances of abuse.

One of the ways in which the Authority executes its mandate is to conduct market surveillance operations to rid the market of unwholesome regulated products.

Unwholesome regulated products seized during these activities are to be safely disposed of, so they don’t find their way back to the consumer.

The products destroyed at Nkafoa Landfill site in Cape Coast, has weight of about three tones.