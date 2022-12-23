The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has welcomed Brogya Genfi’s decision to withdraw his suit against his election.

George Opare Addo says the decision is refreshing.

According to him, it paves the way for the collective focus of the youth wing to work towards winning the 2024 elections.

“I have received the news of the statement written by Mr Brogya Genfi, an immediate past aspirant for the position of National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I welcome his decision as it is in the right direction. Our party is one that emphasizes on ensuring the right procedures and regulations are adhered to.

“I am glad that finally my brother is rallying support behind the youth wing irrespective of our differences,” he said in a press release issued on Thursday.”

Mr Opare Addo also thanked party leaders who intervened in the issue, especially former President John Dramani Mahama.

“He has shown once again that he is the leader our party needs at this crucial time of our history,” he added.

Brogya Genfi earlier on Thursday, December 22, withdrew his suit challenging George Opare Addo’s victory.

In a press release issued by Mr Genfi, he said the decision to withdraw the suit was after the intervention of former President, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, out of the respect he has for the former President, who is a “father” to him, he has withdrawn the case in the interest of the party.

