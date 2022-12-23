The final funeral rites of former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, has been held.

The solemn ceremony came off on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Forecourt of the State House.

In attendance to pay last respects were President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Speakers of Parliament; Doe Adjaho and Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Chief of Staff; Akosua Frema Opare and former Ministers including Hannah Tetteh.

Former President John Mahama, Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and other party bigwigs also joined the family to give him a befitting burial.

The late economist passed on on Saturday, November 19, 2022, aged 78.

Prof Botchwey passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

He was the longest-serving Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 1982 to 1995 under the erstwhile late President J.J. Rawlings’ administration to assist in stabilising Ghana’s economy at the time.

Immediate past NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Council of State Member, E.T. Mensah, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Yaw Osafo-Maafo and many others were also present.