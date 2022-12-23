A five-month-old pregnant lady has been confirmed dead after slipping into a well in Sekondi Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

Identified as Efua Amoaba, the pregnant woman is said to have gone to the well to fetch water with her three children when the incident occurred.

Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, James Obeng Jnr, who was called to the scene, said the children who were oblivious to what happened returned home alone and did not raise an alarm.

However, her body was discovered by some residents who also went to the well to fetch water for washing.

“Preliminary investigations note that the woman left home on December 20 to go to the well but she was not found until Wednesday when residents raised an alarm that someone was floating in the well. Our personnel visited the scene and retrieved the body only to discover the victim was actually pregnant,” he said.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and police have reported to close off the well.

The police have since retrieved the body and deposited it at the Effia Nkwanta mortuary as investigations commence.

Currently, the well has been sealed off and residents have been restricted from visiting that site.