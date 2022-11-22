Former President John Mahama has shared his last encounter with the late former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey.

This was in a tribute to eulogise the late economist following his demise on Saturday, November 19, 2022, aged 78.

Taking to his Facebook, Mr Mahama revealed they last met at his [Prof Botchwey’s] 78th birthday where they ate and danced to Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel’s popular Buga song.

To Mr Mahama, the event, which had scores of dignitaries and well-wishers in attendance, was probably Prof Botchwey’s way of saying goodbye to his friends and comrades.

Prof Botchwey passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders on Monday visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

Dr Botchwey served as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 1982 to 1995 under the erstwhile late President J.J. Rawlings’ administration to assist in stabilising Ghana’s economy at the time.

Below is Mr Mahama’s full tribute: