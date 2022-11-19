Ghanaians have been thrown into a state of mourning after the news of former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey‘s death.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) guru passed on at 78 after a short illness.

He is said to have died on Saturday, November 19, 2021, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Many have taken to various media platforms to express their shock and sadness at the incident.

Others have also paid glowing tribute in his honour, stating he lived a good life.

Several messages of sympathy and condolences have also been sent to the family.

Read more reactions below: