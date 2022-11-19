National Women’s Organiser hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said she has all the qualities to occupy the position and will not trade it for anything.

Popularly known as Magoo in the political space, Ms Magaret Ansei said the time has come for the rescue mission to be put into action.

She told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen that the time has come to prove that the NDC is ready and that all its organs are capable of delivering effective results for victory.

“As I present myself to serve our women as the National Women Organizer, I do so with humility, seriousness and conviction. I believe firmly that together, we can rescue Ghana with a better and more action-oriented approach to how NDC Women are involved in the party’s affairs. If it must be done, it must be done well,” she said.

Born and bred in the NDC, Magoo said she has paid her dues and has served the party well and therefore believes the grassroots will reward her work.

Magoo is a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and is also a member of the NDC Communications team.

She was also the 2020 deputy campaign spokesperson, former Ashanti Regional LESDEP Coordinator and the former Tein President, UPSA

The NDC is getting ready for election 2024; it will require nothing short of internal cohesion and togetherness.

The NDC has already triggered the process leading to the 2024 polls with the election of the branch and constituency executives.

The party is moving into the next phase with the organisation of regional and national elections and will conclude the flagbearer and parliamentary polls sometime next year.