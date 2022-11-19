Former Black Stars midfielder, Agyemang Badu, has vowed to shave his hair on live television if Ghana fails to progress from the 2022 World Cup group stages.

Badu made this assertion on the back of Ghana’s outstanding performance against Switzerland ahead of the Mundial.

The Black Stars have been handed a tough test after being housed in Group H along with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

However, the former Udinese star strongly believes that the West African powerhouse will qualify from the group stage of the tournament which kicks starts tomorrow.

“Gradually we are doing well with set pieces. We are not up there yet. Now that we have a good bench. I’m not too sure that this team will go down that they cannot qualify from the group. If it doesn’t happen I will shave all my hair,” he said on TV3.

“I can bet everything this team will qualify from the group. If Ghana doesn’t qualify from the group stage, I will shave it here. I am so optimistic about this team,” he added.

Ghana will play Portugal in the World Cup group opener on Thursday, November 24 at 4:00 GMT