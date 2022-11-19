The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said that he has not given any directive to ban journalists from using phones at the press gallery.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps over a matter circulating in the media that he has banned journalists from using their phones in the chamber, he said:

“I have not and I won’t do such a thing when I’m rather working to allow proceedings live for Ghanaians to be part of Parliamentary proceedings.”

It has been ordered through the press leadership that journalists covering Parliamentary proceedings could not use their phones with the installation of a scanning machine, all to ensure the security of members using the Speaker’s name and the same published.

But Mr Bagbin says, he never did that.