A Ghanaian man, Mahamudu Awal, is in hot waters after a Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian woman he allegedly scammed accosted him.

The two, who used to be lovers, are currently in a tango after the woman, Fridaus, accused Awal of defrauding her of GHS 26,384.

Taking the matter to Nhyira FM’s flagship programme, ‘Obra’ hosted by Mama Effe Amanor, she indicated that they reached an agreement she would be providing financial aid after Awal facilitated her trip to Saudi.

Aside the funds she sent for his upkeep, she revealed she also sent several thousands of Cedis to Awal for the acquisition of a taxi and a plot of land for construction of a house.

She added that he made constant financial demands which she provided with the hope of returning to Ghana for the paid-for property.

However, it took her return to Ghana to discover her lover had squandered the money on women, and the only property he could account for was a flat as tiny as a hen coop.

All efforts to have him refund the GHS 26, 384 proved futile, hence her decision to drag the matter to Obra to seek counsel before making an official police case.

