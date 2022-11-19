Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has denied an allegation that he withdrew funds from the Contingency Fund for the National Cathedral project.

According to the embattled Minister, the withdrawal was rather from the contingency vault which is not the same as the fund.

He disclosed this when he appeared before an eight-member Ad-hoc committee probing a censure motion for his dismissal.

The Contingency Fund and the Contingency Vault, he explained are two different things altogether which should not be confused.

“I did not withdraw funds from the Contingency Fund for National Cathedral. The withdrawals were lawfully done from the Contingency Vault and not from the Contingency Fund as alleged by the proponents,” he said.

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa, in June 2022 accused the Finance Minister of releasing GH¢142 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The lawmaker shared a document which revealed the funds were released in 2020 following a request by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare.

The amount Mr Ablakwa said was for ‘planned activities’ towards the National Cathedral.

In a tweet, he indicated this brings the illegal amount released for the project to a total of GH¢200 million.