Former President John Dramani Mahama says the construction of the National Cathedral Project can longer be a top priority, given the existing cost of living crisis in the country.

He maintains no further attempts must be made to continue committing public funds and the little state resources to the project in these crucial times.

“The public funding of the national cathedral, particularly at this time, must stop,” the former President said this while speaking on the state of Ghana’s economy.

Mr Mahama, whilst making reference to his Christian values, emphasised that resources should rather be channeled to revive the ailing economy, adding that funds already pumped into the construction works should also be subjected to value for money audit.

“Being a Christian myself, and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in nation building, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this moment, warranting further injection of scarce public funds.

“Because of the non-transparency of the procurements associated with the project, I believe that the project should be subjected to a value-for-money audit in other to open the way for believers who wish to contribute to its construction to do so,” Mr Mahama added.