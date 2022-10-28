Commuters woke up to an upward adjustment in transport fares across the country on Friday, 24 hours before the agreed date of October 29 for the increment.

The action is in line with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union’s decision to increase the prices in the wake of hardship.

Fuel prices have shot up drastically over the past few months leading to agitation from the drivers who pledged to transfer some of the costs onto consumers.

At some bus terminals in Accra, new lists have been pasted at vantage points to inform travellers about the new charges for buses.

The increment comes at a time when many Ghanaians are already feeling the brunt of the hardship in the country.

To alleviate their pains, many are urging the government to quickly implement measures to make the situation better.

Below is a compilation of list of prices from some popular lorry stations in the Greater Accra Regional capital:

Photo credit: Graphic.com