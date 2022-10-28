SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 12 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 29 to Monday 31 October 2022.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the meeting of Torino and AC Milan in Turin on Sunday night. Il Toro do not harbour the same lofty ambitions as the Rossoneri, but they will nonetheless hope to claim an upset win at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to close out the weekend.

“We will play at home and have the support of our crowd, out people,” said Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic. “They can expect that we will play with pride and determination. Our opponents have quality all over the pitch, but we have the belief that we can match them on the day.”

The round opens on Saturday afternoon with Napoli looking to continue their status as one of Europe’s must-watch teams when they welcome Sassuolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while the evening features heavyweights Juventus and Internazionale taking on Lecce (away) and Sampdoria (home) respectively.

“We must find our best form and finish strongly in these last games before the World Cup,” said Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. “Many players are excited by the upcoming tournament, but we must first focus on the task at hand for our club.”

A busy Sunday opens with Atalanta visiting Empoli, before Cremonese and Spezia play host to Udinese and Fiorentina respectively in simultaneous mid-afternoon fixtures, followed by Lazio welcoming Salernitana to Stadio Olimpico.

Monday brings the round to a close with Monza tackling Bologna in the late game, preceded by Roma taking on hosts Verona at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. “We have to recover and work harder,” said Roma defender Chris Smalling, who has become a scorer of vital goals for the Giallorossi. “We know we can play better and the goals will come more frequently.”

Serie A broadcast details, 29-31 October 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 29 October

15:00: Napoli v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Lecce v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Internazionale v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 30 October

13:30: Empoli v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Cremonese v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Spezia v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Lazio v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Torino v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 31 October