North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Okudzeto Ablakwa, has once again accused the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of releasing GH¢142 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The lawmaker has shared a document which revealed the funds were released in 2020 following a request by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare.

The amount Mr Ablakwa said was for ‘planned activities’ towards the National Cathedral.

In a tweet, he indicated this brings the illegal amount released for the project to a total of GH¢200 million.

“Latest exposé on Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral. On October 29, 2020; Ken Ofori-Atta on the request of Prez Akufo-Addo’s Chief of Staff, authorized the release of a gargantuan GHS142.7million for national cathedral ‘planned activities’ GHS200million of unconstitutional releases so far,” he wrote.

This 2020 cathedral expenditure, he indicated, was kept away from the Auditor-General in his 2020 audit.

To him, the GHS200million cathedral-gate has turned out to be the biggest presidential scandal in Ghana’s entire history.

“It is terribly shocking how our President and his men could engage in such ungodly, illegal and insensitive conduct. They seem to have absolutely no fear of God?

“Clearly, in the name of a cathedral project, a corrupt slush fund has been created to siphon taxpayer funds from the suffering masses on the blind side of Parliament, the Auditor-General, CSOs and other accountability systems,” he fumed.

“I have no doubt in my mind that were Jesus Christ to return to Earth at this moment, He will pick up His whip again and visit Ghana’s cathedral construction site as He did to those who corrupted His Temple in Jerusalem,” he said.