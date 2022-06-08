Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Giaise, hosted dignitaries from far and near for his 37th birthday party.

The birthday celebration of the prophet was honoured with people from the former presidency, ambassadors, clergy, musicians and other A-listed personalities.

Credit: Nigel Gaisie

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who was not present, sent forth a representative in the person of Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Molly Anim.

The brother of the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr Musah, came to honour the Man of God as well as newly wed lawyer and businessman, Kojo Jones.

Owusu Bempah, other prophets at Nigel Gaisie’s party Credit: Nigel Gaisie

The Clergy was respectfully represented; the likes of Archbishop S. Ofori Attah, Prophets Owusu Bempah, Jetro, Jeremiah as well as Bishop Sarpong.

Gospel musicians also fulfilled their bid in making the event spirit-filled. Mama Helena Rubbles and Edward Akwasi Boateng were in control of the microphone from start to finish.

Mama Helena Rubbles, Kojo Jones and others at Nigel Gaisie’s abode Credit: Nigel Gaisie

The Ga traditional council; King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also sent profound words to prophet Nigel Gaisie.

For those who could not be present, they sent their heartfelt wishes to the prophet as well as their representatives to grace the occasion.