The family of Kumawood actor cum pastor, Patrick Sarfo, has confirmed his death.

Mr Sarfo is said to have passed on on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

A younger sister of the deceased, Kukie Kwansah, confirmed his demise on Adom TV.

Miss Kwansah explained her brother drowned in a swimming pool at Royal Lee hotel on the Mampong-Aburi road in the Eastern Region with his manager, Nana Yaw and two others.

She explained Mr Sarfo was at the venue for a meeting but it was just to begin and after he had a meal, he decided to go and swim which led to the incident.

Miss Kwansah indicated the family is yet to come to terms with the circumstances as her brother knows how to swim.

She stated the family is awaiting the autopsy report which will be ready by the close of today, June 8, 2022, to ascertain the true cause of death.

His one week celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022.