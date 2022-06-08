Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games bronze medalist, Samuel ‘Ring Warrior’ Takyi and his managers will depart Accra on Wednesday for Johannesburg, South Africa to fight on Saturday against Mandlenkosi Sibuso (4-1, 1 KO) at the Emperors Palace.

Takyi who has one win in one fight at the professional level believes he has what it takes to win outside Ghana, and the bout will be a great morale booster to his career.

“I always tell Ghanaians very soon I will bring them world titles so they should pray for me. I’m going to South Africa to raise the flag, I am ready to make Ghana proud,” he told the media.

He is handled by the Bazooka Boxing Promotions, headed by Mr. Clement Quartey, son of the former WBA welterweight champion, Ike Quartey.

They have signed the Ghana Boxing Authority directive to donate a percentage of their fights abroad.