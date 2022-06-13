Samuel ‘Ring Warrior’ Takyi put up a remarkable performance when he stopped Mandlenkosi Sibuso via a round 2 TKO in their junior lightweight contest on Saturday night at the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Supported by former WBA Welterweight champion Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey in his corner, the Olympic Bronze medalist dominated the bout and dished out a round 2 TKO victory.

The Ring Warrior has now made it 2-0, 2 KOs in his pro career.

He dedicated the win to all his fans.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Authority and Friends of Boxing have congratulated the Bazooka Promotions and Samuel Takyi for the win.