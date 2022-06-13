Nemesis has caught up with two accommodation fraudsters after their last victim raised an alarm which caused their arrest.

The syndicate led by a yet-to-be named old man is said to have scammed at least 51 persons while posing as agents.

It is reported that the fraudsters contact their victims online, and assist them to tour houses, which they have no ownership of or any dealing with the owners, after which they demand huge payments.

After payment, they bolt in waiting taxis, after issuing out fake receipts to the unsuspecting clients.

Two series accommodation fradusters

However, luck run out on them when their last victim caught wind of the plot and raised an alarm.

The suspects, who attempted to flee the scene, were nabbed and handed over to the police

According to the victim, Derek Ofori-Akyea, a search revealed the suspects had 3 ID cards (voters, driver license and Ghana card) with the elderly man’s picture bearing three different names.

Two official receipt books, which showed they had issued fake receipts to 51 persons of amounts ranging between GHS 24k to GHS 50k were retrieved.

A Honda car with fake number plate was also retrieved.