A 17-year-old boy, identified as Patrick Nyarko, has drowned while 12 others escape death when swimming in an abandoned stone quarry pit went south.

The water level and tides of the pit rose suddenly, causing the swimmers to lose their balance.

The pit located at Gomoa Asarekrom near Buduburam in the Central Region had been abandoned for five years without any precautionary measure.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Adom News, said he saw about 15 children head to the site and despite several warnings of danger, he was ignored and they proceeded anyway.

Stephen said shortly after, he heard wails from that direction, only to be informed one of the boys was drowning.

However, the victim was already deceased when the rescue team retrieved him from the water due to the delay.

Meanwhile, heartbroken father of the deceased, Kweku Owusu, said his son was preparing for his JHS exiting exams.