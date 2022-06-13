Famed Nigerian musician Ruger has been faced with another incidence of sexual assaults as a fan forcefully kissed him during a performance.

Ruger entertained thousands of patrons, mainly females at Brisbane during his Australian tour.

In the heat of the moment, he descended the stage to have a vibe with his fans who were screaming out his name in sheer joy.

One of the female fans took her excitement to the next level when she grabbed the artiste and forcefully stole a kiss.

He was immediately carried away hastily by his security team to avoid additional violence.

Ruger quickly withdrew his head with a look of disgust and moved to the stage to continue performing.

This would be the second time he has been faced with incidence of violation.

A while back, a female fan grabbed and caressed his manhood while he performed on stage.

He was enraged by the incident such that he dropped his microphone and exited the stage.