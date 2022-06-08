The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed five cases of the Monkey Pox Disease in three regions of the country.

The regions include Eastern, Western and Greater Accra.

The Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday.

He explained no death has been recorded so far with none of the infected persons also in critical conditions.

“A total of 12 suspected cases have been investigated since May 24, 2022, and one of the cases was recorded in a Ghanaian who travelled to the United States of America,” he explained.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye cautioned there is currently no treatment for Monkey Pox but added vaccines are available though not present in Ghana.

“But I don’t think we have reached a stage where we will call for vaccination in Ghana. The cases being recorded were mild to moderate,” he stated.

Most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue and those with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that could spread to other parts of the body.

The disease, he said, could be infectious before one could fully show the symptoms and, therefore, must avoid direct contact with people once they showed those symptoms.

He has, therefore, advised members of the public to report to the nearest hospital when not feeling well and experiencing some skin rashes.

Listen to Dr Kuma-Aboagye in the audio attached above: