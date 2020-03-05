Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has announced that Parliament in the coming days will ban the use of cell phones in the Chamber by Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to him, the move by the leadership of the House is to ensure MPs pay attention to proceedings in the House.

“Weeks ago, a popular TV station was discussing how MPs, while proceedings are on-going, use their phones but a time is coming where no member will be allowed to bring cell phones into the Chamber,” he said.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, Mr Mensah-Bonsu argued members come to the House for serious business and there is the need for them to demonstrate that.

“We need to demonstrate seriousness in this House. When the President of the Republic is talking, MPs are on the phone, when a Minister comes here MPs are on their phones.

“The Parliament of Ghana is not the only Parliament in the world and there are other established Parliaments in the world who do not allow members to use their cell phones in Parliament so Mr Speaker we should apply this to our Parliament religiously,” he urged.