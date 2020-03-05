The wife of dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa Satekla, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband as he clocks 32 years of age.

Narrating how she feels about his birthday, part of her caption read:

Whenever your birthday comes around, my heart is filled with so much gratitude, I’m thankful to God that He blessed us with you.

Read her full message below:

On this day many years ago, my soulmate was born. Whenever your birthday comes around, my heart is filled with so much gratitude, I’m thankful to God that He blessed us with you. I say US because you are a great blessing to not just your family but to this entire generation.

You go out of your way to give others the opportunity to be best versions of themselves. You’re so selfless, so kind, so wise and so pure hearted.

I hope you never have to feel under appreciated for all you do to put others before yourself because you Etse are a GOOD person! Your good deeds will never go unrewarded. God bless you. ❤️

Read the original post below: