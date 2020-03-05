Accra Hearts of Oak have finally accepted the recommendation made by Edward Nii Odoom, on the appointment of an assistant coach.

Last month, Adomonline.com revealed that Odoom, who was an assistant to Kim Grant has been working without an assistant.

The 54-year-old recommended several coaches to the Board but his recommendation did not yield any proper results.

However, a close source to the club in a chat with Adomonline.com said Odoom has recommended three assistant coaches for the club but the Board are scrutinising their background to get the best person for the job.

The source also added that the assistant will be named by close of the month.

Following the poor display against Elmina Sharks in the match-day 12 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, supporters of the club called for the exit of Odoom.

The Board of the club will also confirm coach Odoom as the permanent manager of the club.

The Phobians will be hosted by Inter Allies in the match-day 13 fixtures.

Hearts of Oak are occupying the 9th position on the league log with 17 points.