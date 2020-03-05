The third edition of the Kwahu Easter Marathon, has officially been launched at the MJ Grand Hotel at East Legon, in Accra.

The 21-kilometre race marathon, organised by Medivent Consult in conjunction with the Kwahu Tradition Council (KTC) and Asempa 94.7 FM, is set for April 11, 2020.

Mr William D. Ezah, Project Manager at Medivent Consult, revealed that the third edition of the marathon would see major improvements in cash prizes awarded as well as massive participation expected in this year’s race.

“We are hoping to be one of the major marathons in the country and indeed on the international level, as we seek to unearth and develop talents,” he said.

READ ALSO

Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Mpraeso Baamuhene of KTC, who launched the event said, the desire is to promote sports tourism at Kwahu with the marathon and also give the Kwahu Easter celebration a good and positive image.

He urged sponsors to come on board to support the course and was hopeful that the marathon in the coming year would become a big event on the sporting calendar.

Mr Bawah Fuseini, General Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association, in his remarks was elated about the improved nature of the marathon and remained hopeful that it would receive recognition by IAAF in the coming years.

Winners of this year’s Marathon will run home with an amount of GHc10,000.00, GH¢5,000.00 and GH¢1,500.00 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively for the men and GH¢5,000.00, GH¢2,500.00 and GH¢1,500.00 cedis for the women which is an improvement of last year’s event.

The winner of the 2020 Marathon will be flown by ASKY, a sponsor of this year’s event, to South Africa for an international Marathon later this year to boost his/her capabilities.

Other sponsors of the marathon include GOIL, Ghana Gas Company, Elbee Appliances, Golden Tree Chocolate, ASKY Airlines, Promasidor Ghana Limited, Street Sense, Valbona, Teikma Sports Wear, Ashfoam, Parin Africa and MJ Grand Hotel.

The official media partner for this year’s Kwahu Easter Marathon is Asempa 94.7 FM.