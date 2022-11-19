For the past 24 hours social media, especially, Twitter has been inundated with a trending video of a pregnant married woman who was caught cheating with another man on her matrimonial bed.

The unfortunate incident has sparked conversations on social media with many lambasting the pregnant woman for accommodating another man when she has tied the knot and carrying the unborn child of her husband.

In the video, the said husband appeared in the bedroom to meet his wife and the man, whom many claim to be a pastor, in their matrimonial abode.

The two were both naked in what looked like they were intimate until the husband stormed into the room with his phone camera capturing the scene.

What caught the attention of many were the candles that were surrounding the bed and other artefacts such as frying pan, enclosed calabash, native ornaments and amulets that were placed at vantage places for reasons best known to them.

Several reports confirm the incident happened in Zambia.

Interestingly, Zambia Online, reported that the lady identified as Martha, who was begging for mercy from her husband after being caught red-handed, was actually “performing the last ritual for safe delivery.”

The report, however, added that, she was previously barren, naming the pastor as the person who helped her in getting pregnant.

Check out reactions on social media below:

MORE: