Ghana’s former Minister of Finance, Professor Kwesi Botchwey is dead.

According to sources, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart passed on Saturday, November 19, 2021, after a short illness.

The sad incident occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

He was 78.

ALSO READ:

Ghana in economic distress – Prof. Kwesi Botchwey

Prof. Kwesi Botchwey proposes 4 solutions for Ghana’s economy

Prof Botchwey prior to his death was a key member of the NDC Council of Elders.

He also played an integral role in the evolution of the NDC, from its PNDC era.