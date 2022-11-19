Ghana’s former Minister of Finance, Professor Kwesi Botchwey is dead.
According to sources, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart passed on Saturday, November 19, 2021, after a short illness.
The sad incident occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.
He was 78.
Prof Botchwey prior to his death was a key member of the NDC Council of Elders.
He also played an integral role in the evolution of the NDC, from its PNDC era.