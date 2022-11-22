Tension has finally reduced and happiness has located the Affo-Toffey family after the Member of Parliament (MP) for Joromo constituency concluded her court case which has spanned for two years.

A private citizen, Joshua Emuah Kofie, challenged the eligibility of the MP to contest on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on grounds that she had multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which is against the 1992 Constitution.

At the final hearing on Monday, a Sekondi High Court dismissed the election petition, ruling that the dual citizenship suit filed against the MP for Jomoro, was null and void.

This sent a resounding cheers from the supporters of the MP who were in court to offer their support, including her daughter, Francine Koffie, known in showbiz as Fantana.

Moments after they concluded the court case, she went into her mother’s arms.

The expression on their faces was a mixture of relief and excitement having cleared an allegation that could have cost Madam Affo-Toffey her Jomoro seat.