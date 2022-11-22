A CCTV footage has been shared showing the immediate events leading to the ghastly accident recorded recently at Bogoso in the Western Region.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022, led to the death of one person and injuries to several others.

Details from the CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media, put the time of the incident at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The video shows a busy street within the township of Bogoso with several cars, including an articulator truck carrying a bulldozer, parked on the road.

A sudden rush by several people on the streets is followed by a truck carrying three logs of heavy timber falling backwards in an uncontrolled manner.

The truck eventually comes to a halt after coming into contact with some of the parked cars and dislodging the heavy logs of timber on some of the parked cars.

One dead, 4 others injured in accident at Bogoso