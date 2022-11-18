Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, went out with fellow veteran movie stars Majid Michel, Zimran Clottey, Adjetey Anang and others.

The lovely movie stars visited a plush hotel called Sonia Hotel inside East Legon.

Jackie and her friends were there for lunch and made videos together.

In one of the videos, Jackie and Majid stood outside and had a funny conversation. Majid Michel could not get over Jackie’s pretty looks and showered her with sweet words.

He said Jackie was beautiful and that he wanted to have babies with her, which had Jackie stunned and burst out into laughter.

Majid made the statement on a lighter note showing how close their bond was. The two have been friends for years and have known each other since starring together in the blockbuster 2003 series Things We Do For Love.

Zimran Clottey and Adjetey Anang, who were with Majid and Jackie, were also cast in the legendary TV series.

Most of the casts of Things We Do For Love have gone on to have great careers and have kept in touch with each other over the years.

The bond between the Ghanaian movie stars seems to grow stronger as time passes.

