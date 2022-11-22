Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee or Akabenezer, has stirred hilarious reactions on social media once again with his antics.

The popular skit maker in a video stormed town dressed exactly like popular investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas.

Dr Likee wore a white jalabiya and a bucket cap. The funny actor covered his face with strings from a mop. He fixed the strings on the edges of the cap, imitating that of Anas.

Dr Likee had folks staring at him when he walked around town with his entourage.

The video sparked funny reactions when peeps saw it.

Some folks found it funny, but a few peeps thought it was dangerous for Dr Likee to walk in town dressed like that as it could attract hostility.