Maha, wife of former Black Stars legend, Abedi Pele on Friday joined scores of supporters to welcome the Ghana national team in Qatar.

Also among the teeming football fans was Maha’s daughter, Imani.

The Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup tournament arrived in style to a rousing welcome.

They were adorned in colourful smocks and kente sash.

Amid drumming and dancing, the supporters lined up at the players’ hotel.

In a video shared on Instagram by Sweet Maame Adwoa, the proud mother whose two sons; Andre and Jordan were part of the final squad wore a white Black Stars jersey likewise her daughter.

In the company of other excited fans, they wielded a banner with Jordan and Andre’s names on it.

