The Black Stars have arrived in Qatar, the host country for the 2022 World Cup which kicks start on November 20, 2022.

Ghana’s contingent of 47 people, consisting of 26 players, and 21 backroom staff arrived in Doha in grand style for the Mundial.

The players arrived, clothed in colourful traditional attire, smog with the country’s kente sash around their necks.

Otto Addo’s men will be entering the tournament with high hopes of progressing to the next phase after humbling top-ranked Switzerland in a friendly a day before.

Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

Check out photos of the players as posted by @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter below: