The long-awaited Eastern regional delegates conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is underway.

The election of regional executives, which was supposed to start early Saturday morning, delayed due to multiple court injunctions.

The incumbent regional Chairman, John Owusu Amankrah, himself a contender had issued a statement to suspend the elections following the restraining order.

But after a long wait and further consultations with the party’s legal team, the task force mandated to supervise the elections and the Electoral Commission, the party has decided to go ahead with the elections.

In all, over a thousand delegates are gathered on the campus of the Koforidua Technical University waiting to cast their votes for 37 persons vying for various executive positions.