The family of former President John Mahama has dismissed claims of having preferred candidates in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) internal elections.

The family said reports reaching them indicate some persons are associating their names with certain candidates.

“John Mahama Family has no preferred candidates in the upcoming NDC Internal Elections. Reports reaching the family of H.E. John Mahama indicate some persons associating their names with certain candidates in the upcoming internal elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” a statement signed by the Family’s Secretary, Rafik Mahama said.

The statement further explained no member is aligned and supports any of the candidates as alleged.

They have, therefore, urged the general public and members of the NDC to disregard such reports.

The NDC, as part of restructuring for the 2024 election, will between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022, hold its regional election conferences nationwide.

NDC delegates in the Greater Accra Region will vote for the positions of youth organiser and women organiser at the Du Bois Memorial Center on Friday.